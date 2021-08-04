Matthew Biggerstaff, a former pupil of Tandragee Junior High School, was a popular young man who lived in the town.

It is understood the incident happened at the Taranto Limited Factory on the Old Scarva Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The NI Air Ambulance as well as the NI Fire and Rescue Service and the police attended the scene.

Taranto Ltd on Old Scarva Road, Tandragee. Photo courtesy of Google.

Local Cllr Paul Berry said: “It has come as a great shock to the town.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young man.”

