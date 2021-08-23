It is understood a man was stabbed at around 8.30am this morning but the emergency services did not get a call until after 11am this morning.

The man was rushed to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating the report of a stabbing of a man in the Hobson Park area of Portadown at approximately 11.08am this morning, Monday August 23rd, have arrested a 25-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man.

Police at the scene of an incident in Fitzroy Street, Portadown.

“The 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, and possession of an offensive weapon.

“The 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and of causing grievous bodily harm.

“Both remain in police custody.”

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: “Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 598 23/08/21.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The NI Ambulance Service and the PSNI attended the scene after a 999 call just after 11am this morning.

The PSNI is at one scene in Fitzroy Street this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 11.03 on Monday, 23 August 2021 following reports of a stabbing incident in the Portadown area.

“In total NIAS despatched three Emergency Crews and two ambulance officers to the scene.

“Charity ambulance with HEMS on board was also tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.”

There are no further details.

Portadown man remains 'critically ill' after 'serious assault'

