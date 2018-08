A 25-year-old man will be sentenced later this month at Craigavon Magistrates Court for drugs offences.

Nigel Wright, Hobson Park, Portadown, has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of class A drugs, cocaine and MDMA (Ecstasy) on October 28 last year.

The court heard he had a record involving class A drugs. The case was adjourned until August 29.