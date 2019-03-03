Man arrested after camera man 'attacked' while filming

A BBC camera man was attacked today whilst filming an interview.

Sinn Féin Councillor Keith Haughian condemned the attack in north Lurgan.

PSNI

“Firstly I want to commend the BBC crew who, despite this attack, insisted on completing the interview and their report," he said. "I also want to fully condemn the reckless actions of the attacker who violently struck the camera man.

“I welcome the swift response of the PSNI.

“In stark contrast to the idiotic actions of the attacker a lady nearby took the crew into her home – this demonstrates the true face of North Lurgan community.

“Journalists should be able to do their job free from fear of attack or intimidation.”

PSNI Inspector Beckett said: “A 25 year old man has been arrested following a report of a man in his 60’s assaulted at the Lake Street area of Lurgan this afternoon (Sunday 3rd March)

“The man remains in police custody.”