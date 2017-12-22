Man charged with attempted murder after knife incident

A 69-year-old man charged with attempted murder was remanded in custody for a further week today (Friday, December 22) at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Russell Hanna, Derrytrasna Lane, Craigavon is accused of attempting to murder Cormac McGeown on December 18 this year.

He is further charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, a Stanley knife, in the vicinity of Derrytrasna Lane.

Mr Peter Murphy, representing the defendant, said he could not make a bail application as they hadn’t been able to secure an address.

He added that hopefully one would be obtained in the next couple of days.

Hanna was remanded in custody until December 29.

He had been initially charged at the court sitting last Wednesday.

During that hearing a detective constable who connected Hanna to the charges said the offences were extremely serious and witnesses lived close to the defendant’s home so there may be a risk of interference with witnesses.