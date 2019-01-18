Man damaged Christmas decorations

An 18-year-old man was ordered to pay £100 compensation last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for damaging Christmas decorations.

Jordan Ogle, whose address was given as Pollock Drive, Lurgan, admitted an offence of criminal damage on February 17, 2017.

The court heard he was seen on CCTV causing the damage and was offered a community diversion but failed to comply with the conditions.

The CCTV clearly showed his face and he admitted that he had been drinking.

Mr Richard Monteith, representing the defendant, said his client had £100 in court to pay for compensation.

He added that Ogle’s partner was pregnant and he was her carer as she required and demanded.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told the defendant he was now in an adult court and she took ‘absolutely no nonsense’ so she didn’t want to see him again.

Ordering Ogle to pay £100 compensation she also conditionally discharged him for two years.