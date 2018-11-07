Man found seriously injured in Lurgan street dies

A man who was found seriously injured in a Lurgan street has died.

James (Jimmy) Walsh, who was in his 50s, was found by a taxi driver in Edward St at 2.20am yesterday morning.

Police believe Mr Walsh, who was wearing a white Germany football top, had been in a house in Beech Court at 10pm on Monday night.

They are keen to establish after that until the time he was found.

Mr Walsh died today at Craigavon Area Hospital.

He was the son of Sarah and the late Gerald 38 Beech Court, and brother of Anita, Jennifer, John, Anna-Marie, Jacqueline, Paul and the late Patrick, Gerald and Frankie R.I.P.



Funeral arrangements later from his sister Jacqueline's home 12 Rectory Road Lurgan.

