Man had previously been deported

Having been deported from the UK a 40-year-old man returned to Northern Ireland via Dublin to visit his partner in Portadown where he was found hiding in a wardrobe.

Bartosz Michal Karczewski, no fixed above, appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court on videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted illegal entry to the UK on December 9 last year and breaching a restraining order by going to West Street in Portadown.

For each of the two offences he was sentenced to five months in prison with the terms to run concurrently.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, also invoked a three month suspended sentence which had been handed down in November last year.

She ordered this sentence to run consecutively making a total of eight months in custody.

The court heard that the defendant had been deported but returned to Northern Ireland via Dublin.

A barrister representing Karczewski said he had no intention now of returning to Northern Ireland because when he does he goes to jail.

He explained that his client’s partner and child lived in this jurisdiction and she had requested him to come to her address concerning financial support.

The lawyer added that he had been there a few hours and was packing up to leave when she phoned 999 to punish him. But then she realised what she had done and hid the defendant in a wardrobe.

Imposing the custodial sentences Judge Kelly said she had no option given the nature of the charges.