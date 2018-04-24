Man is fined £500 for unlawful possession of cannabis resin

A £500 fine was imposed on a 21-year-old man last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a drugs offence.

Luke Smith, Olde Golf Links, Portadown, was charged with unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis resin, on August 4 last year.

He did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence.

A public prosecutor said that at 11.30pm on the Corcrain Road police stopped the defendant and detected a smell of cannabis from inside the vehicle.

Cannabis was found in Smith’s right hand trouser pocket. He admitted it belonged to him and was for his own personal use