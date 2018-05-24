Man killed in two vehicle collision has been named

The man who died following a road traffic collision on the A1 between Banbridge and Dromore last night has been named.

Police can confirm that he was 27-year-old Karl Heaney from the Warrenpoint area.

Police continue to appeal for anyone who was travelling on the A1 last night and who witnessed the collision or anyone who observed a black Kia Ceed or Red Kia Rio travelling on the A1 to contact local officers in Lurgan or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1643 23/05/18.

