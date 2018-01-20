Man released on bail following arrest on suspicion of attempting to meet child following sexual grooming

A man arrested in Lurgan on suspicion of attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming has been released on bail.

Posting on their Facebook page, PSNI Craigavon said: “Last night (Thursday), a Facebook Live video was broadcast online from Lurgan. Our crew arrived within minutes and a male was arrested on suspicion of offences including ‘Attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming’.

“The male has now been bailed, with conditions we can monitor while the investigation continues and evidence is gathered.

“If you have concerns about internet safety, or particular interactions your child is having online, please contact us immediately on 101.”