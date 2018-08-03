Man who died in M1 tragedy is named locally

The young man who died tragically in an incident on the M1 near Lurgan has been named locally.

John Watts, who was in his late 20s, died after an incident on Wednesday evening.

Incident on M1

Mr Watts, the son of Dolores and Paul Watts and brother of David, was from Kiln Lodge in Lurgan.

His funeral is to take place from his home on Saturday at 8,45am to St Peter's Church for 9.30am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Mr Watts died after a collision involving a lorry around 4.50pm on the eastbound carriageway of the M1 just past the Lurgan junction.

The PSNI said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who saw a Black Saab Vector on the M1 travelling eastbound before the collision was reported. We are also keen to hear from anyone who saw a male on the M1 in this area prior to the collision.

"We are particularly interested in anyone who directly witnessed the collision, or anyone who has a dash cam in their vehicle to check their footage. If there is anyone out there who has information which may assist our investigation, please, help us get the family and friends the answers they deserve. Call the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101. The incident number is 944 of 01/08/18.

The family have requested family flowers only but if desired donations can be made in lieu to PIPS charity, c/o McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 5 William Street, Lurgan. Telephone: 02838 324404.

Yesterday Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd offered his sympathies to the family of Mr Watts.

He said: “I want to extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this young man. They have a lost a loved one in the most tragic of circumstances.

“My thoughts and prayers, and that of my party, are with the family as they come to terms with their loss.

“We also extend thoughts and prayers to those involved in and those who witnessed the incident.

“The PSNI are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or those with dash cam footage to get in touch.”