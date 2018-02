Police are searching for a man who has gone missing from Craigavon Hospital having arrived with a head injury.

Sean Gaughan was last seen at the hospital just after 9am this morning.

Staff and police are worried about him as he has not been seen since and still requires medical treatment.

A police spokesperson said: “If you see Sean please call us straight away on 101. The incident number is 384 of today.

“Sean has links across the country, so please share this far and wide.”