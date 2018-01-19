Margorie McCall play raises £1k for charity

A play loosely based on the legend of Margorie McCall from Lurgan has raised £1,000 for charity.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation was the beneficiary of the successful production at Lurgan Town Hall written by local dramatist Raymond Murray.

The inspiration for the play came from events following the ‘death’ of Margorie McCall, the woman who, according to her headstone, lived once but was buried twice.

Thanks to local sponsors, all proceeds from programme sales for ‘A Matter of Grave Concern’ were donated to the charity.

In October 2014, Orán Creaney, the nephew and Godson of cast member Aaron Murphy, passed away at the age of six while undergoing the third stage of treatment for his chronic heart defect.

The previous year he had been granted his wish to go to Disneyland with his family, mum Aisling, dad Barry and little sister Molly.

This was made possible through the work of the Make A Wish Foundation.

The total amount raised at the Box office was £865. And, with a further donation from Sean Lawlor and all at The Cambridge Barber Shop, Belfast, the grand total raised was an impressive £1000.

Orán’s family thanked local playwright Raymond Murray for his ongoing support in remembering Orán.

They, along with everyone associated with the show, would like to express how extremely grateful they are for the generosity of those who contributed.

‘A Matter of Grave Concern’ will be returning to Lurgan Town Hall on February the 24th for one night only before heading to Lislea Drama Festival.