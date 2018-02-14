Mary (101) adored children and was a caring neighbour and friend

A homely woman who adored children, Mrs Mary Rose McIntyre was a highly respected former Portadown woman who passed away at the grand age of 101 years.

Born Mary Rose McNeice on November 3, 1916, she was the daughter of Thomas and Rose from Annaghmore. Mary was reared on a small farm with her six sisters and three brothers.

She often helped her father pick strawberries but never liked to eat them. Mary is survived by her devoted sister Eileen Donnelly who lives in Coalisland.

In her early years Mary went to St John’s School in Tartaraghan and then trained as a nursery nurse in St Joseph’s in Belfast. This brought her to Lurgan where she cared for the children of the Deeny and McCaw families.

It was in Lurgan she met Charles (Cha) McIntyre and they were married in 1940 and lived in Convent Row. Cha and Mary were not blessed with children of their own but adopted two girls Cecelia and Maura.

The family moved to Francis Street and later Ashwood in Lurgan where they made many lifelong friends.

A vivacious woman, Mary loved a bit of craic and when she got together with her sisters, they all had great fun.

In their youth they would sneak out of the house and go to dances in Maghery and would take the dog with them so he wouldn’t bark and blow their cover.

Mary lived a very happy and contented life.

She was very religious and was a daily mass goer to St Paul’s in Lurgan - well into her 90s.

Mary was a kind, generous and trustworthy lady, always thoughtful and caring. She regularly visited people who were sick and helped many in the local community.

She also loved the odd wee game of bingo.

She adored children and loved when her daughter, grandchildren and family visited.

She also loved gardening and was often seen sitting on her garden wall with her husband on a good evening, chatting to friends and neighbours passing by.

When Cha died following a long illness in 1997 life was very different.

However, more tragedy followed with her daughter Cecelia’s illness. Mary travelled to Dublin, then aged 83 to care for Cecelia and her family until her untimely death in 1999.

As Mary became more frail she was lovingly cared for by her daughter Maura, her grandchildren, many friends and carers too numerous to mention.

Mary celebrated her 100th birthday in 2016 and had a brilliant day surrounded by family and friends.

She died peacefully at her home on January 22 this year.

She is sadly missed by her daughter Maura, her sister Eileen Donnelly and brother-in-law James Robinson, sons-in-law Frank and Paraic, grandchildren Neill, Gemma, Christopher, Paul and Darren and great grandson Caden and entire family circle.

Her Month’s Mind Mass will be celebrated on February 24 at St Paul’s Church Lurgan at 7pm.