Matthew named Public Service Student of Year

Matthew McCabe, aged 19 from Lurgan, has won a prestigious national education award at a ceremony at Central Hall Westminster in London.

He won the BTEC Award for Public Services Student of the Year in recognition of his achievement in his chosen subject.

The award was presented by Andy Gillman, from the MoD Education Outreach Programme. Matthew has just completed the two year BTEC Level 3 in Public Services course at Southern Regional College’s Banbridge campus.

Spanning 24 categories, the eighth annual Pearson BTEC Awards showcased the fantastic contributions made by students and young people studying for BTECs. The ceremony was attended by the winners, their families and teachers as well as leading stakeholders from the education and business worlds.

Matthew has had an interest in Public Services since a very young age. He began his BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in Public Services course a year after completing his GCSEs. He is also a volunteer for Craigavon Young Carers Group and has shown a true understanding of team work and leadership.

Rod Bristow, President of Pearson in the UK, said: “I want to offer my congratulations to Matthew for winning this award. The judges were hugely impressed by the quality of nominations this year and this is a fantastic achievement.”

Matthew said: “I am thrilled to win this award, it is a great achievement for me. During the two years of my course at Southern Regional College I have gained a lot of knowledge and many new skills that I will use in my future career. I am taking a year out from my studies this year but I hope to progress to a Degree in Criminology in the future.

“I would like to thank all my Public Services lecturers who encouraged and supported me throughout my time at Southern Regional College.”

Elizabeth Hudson, Course Coordinator from the Southern Regional College said: “Matthew is a very worthy win and has always displayed amazing talent and skill throughout his studies at Southern Regional College.”