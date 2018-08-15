Meeting to discuss parking issues in Lurgan tonight

Traders are being urged to attend a meeting this evening (Wednesday) to discuss parking in Lurgan.

The meeting takes place in Lurgan Town Hall at 5.30pm and is part of a consultation on a parking strategy for the town.

A group calling itself ‘Concerned Lurgan’ last week issued flyers urging traders to attend the meeting.

The ‘Concerned Lurgan’ group stated in those flyers: “It has come to our attention that our Council is in the process of developing a strategy for parking in our town.

“It would seem this is likely to include parking meters, additional charges and/or penalties here in Lurgan.

“Already in the shadows of Rushmere and Sprucefield, surely our shopping and retail spaces can’t be subject to even more discrimination!

“We must stand up as a body of traders and be heard.

“Please plan to attend this council meeting to make our views known.”

A spokesperson for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council said: “As of April 2015 Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council became responsible for the management of 50 off-street car parks across the borough. On-street car parking is still managed by the Department for Infrastructure.

“The Council has just commenced a review of off-street car parking.

“The first stage of this review is to seek the views from a range of stakeholders.

“A consultation event has been arranged for Lurgan town traders on the 15 August, 2018.

“This event is an opportunity for the town traders to share their views on off-street parking in the borough. The Council is also keen to seek the views from the general public and has posted a Car Parking Survey on the Council’s Facebook page.

“The Council would encourage as many users of the off-street car parks to complete this survey.

“As the review develops, further consultation events will take place.”