Men charged in connection with Lurgan 'un-notified procession'

Four men have been charged in connection with an un-notified procession in Lurgan on Saturday, 31 March.

A 48-year-old male has been charged with affray, obstructing police and organising an un-notified procession.

And two men, aged 34 and 44 have been charged with affray and obstructing police.

A 42 year old male has been charged with disorderly behaviour and obstructing police.

The men are expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday 04 May.

The men were all arrested yesterday, Tuesday 10 April