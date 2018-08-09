Metal thread showing on tyre

When police inspected a car driven by a 22-year-old man they found that a front tyre on the vehicle had metal thread showing.

Neall Matthews, Dunbarton Street, Gilford, was fined £75 and given three points last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for having a defective tyre on his vehicle on January 23 this year.

He was also fined £75 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for not having a driving licence.

The court heard he was stopped in Union Street, Lurgan, and metal tread was showing on the front nearside tyre.

A fixed penalty notice was issued but he did not produce his licence.