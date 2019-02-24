Minute silence by NI darts community as Mark Magee is mourned

A minutes silence was held by the NI Darts community in tribute to popular award winning thrower Mark Magee.

Lurgan native Mark died suddenly on Friday morning much to the shock of the local community.

Aged just 45, Mark was a huge character in his native town and beyond.

The word legend is easily thrown about in Lurgan but Mark nailed it with every dart.

He was a big man, a gentle man, a gentle giant some would say but there was no nonense when it came to the dartboard.#

He had an eye for the target and was bullesye to all who knew him.

Mark had character, a charm, a smile that would melt his most aggressive opponnents.

His stature in the Lurgan and Craigavon and beyond commmunity is. without doubt, high given the huge respect shown to him after his sudden death.

He was an interesting character who lived life to the full and always with great style and good grace.

Though a champion in the darts’ world, he was king to his family and friends.

His team Craigavon Darts Club said: “The committee and members of the Craigavon district darts league would like to send their prayers and thoughts to the entire Magee family circle on the sudden passing of our dear friend and league member Mark Magee. He will be forever in our thoughts and dearly missed RIP Mark.”

They also thanked the NIDO (Northern Ireland Darts Organisation) for holding a minutes silence for the popular player.

Many tributes were posted on social media.

Clann Eireann, Lurgan posted on Facebook: “It is with great sadness and anguish that we learn of the passing of Mark Magee, an integral and ever-present member of the Clann Eireann Darts team.

“Mark’s incredible enthusiasm for the team and his teammates is only surpassed by the high regard he was held in, within the wider club and Darts League.

“A teammate, a clubman and a friend that will be sorely missed by all.

“Our condolences to Tracy, Jack and Lauren as well as Gerard, Jennifer, Lynn, Michelle and Chris at this sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

The Lurgan Mechanics Institute Darts Team also paid their respects.#

The Stute Darts Lurgan post said: “The Mechanics Institute Darts Team would like to pass on its condolences to the family, friends and team mates of Mark Magee at this sad and difficult time. A Gentleman with always a smile on his face. RIP Mark.”

The INF Foresters Lurgan said: “The committee and members of the INF Lurgan would like to send their prayers and thoughts to the entire Magee family circle on the sudden passing of our dear friend and member Mark Magee He will be forever in our thoughts and dearly missed. RIP Mark.”

Mark was the dearly beloved partner of Tracy and loving daddy of Lauren and Jack, and much loved son of Gerard and Jenny and beloved brother of Lynn, Michelle and Chris.

His funeral is on Monday at 9.45am from his late residence at 5 Allengrove to St Peter’s Church for 10.30am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

His passing is very deeply regretted by his loving partner, daughter, son, father, mother, sisters, brother and family circle.