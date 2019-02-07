Miss Winter Wonderland title for Lurgan teen

Lurgan teenager Lana Hamilton has been crowned Teen Miss Winter Wonderland.

The 15-year-old took part in the competition which was held recently at the Clayton Hotel in Belfast.

Lana, who is a pupil at Lurgan Senior High School, was one of 12 contestants in the teenage section of the contest which was organised by Ann Connor, a former beauty queen and owner of the Northern Ireland School of Modelling.

Proud mum Sharon explained: “Lana had to wear a winter outfit then she put on an evening dress. Then she was asked about her future plans.

“She was nervous but she loved every minute. She is quite shy but the minute she came off stage, she was straight up the stairs to get into her dress.

“She is a different girl when the camera hits her. She loves all that. She did her own make-up for the competition and curled her own hair.

“This is the first time that she has done something like this. When the judges called her name, I couldn’t believe it.

“She just wants to get into modelling. We are trying to get her face out there.”

Lana’s prize will see her jetting off to a modelling shoot in Spain this autumn.