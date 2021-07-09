Missing boy: Concern for Ethan McGeown (14)

Ethan McGeown was last seen in Lurgan at lunchtime yesterday (Thursday).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police and family are becoming increasingly concerned about the whereabouts of 14 year old Ethan McGeown.

“Ethan was last seen yesterday at around 1300 leaving the home address in Lurgan.

Ethan McGeown.

“Last seen wearing a black puffa jacket with a hood and grey sweat bottoms. Described as approx 5ft, slim and dark hair, long at the front.

“If you have any information please contact Police on 101 and quote serial number 98 of 09/07/21.”

