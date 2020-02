A plea has gone out to find a dog, missing from his home since Friday, as he may have been injured.

Ringo, a large friendly dog coloured white, tan and black, has been missing from his home in Lake St Lurgan since Friday morning.

His owner believes he may have been injured after being hit by a van.

He was last seen in the William St area of Lurgan on Friday morning.

If you saw Ringo, please call: 07739362270 or 07902193009