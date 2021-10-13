Missing man: Concern for man last seen at Craigavon Area Hospital
Police are concerned for a man who was last seen in the area of Craigavon Area Hospital last night.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are growing increasingly concerned about the welfare of the pictured male.
“Gediminas Arbacauska was last seen in the area of Craigavon Area Hospital at around 6.25pm on the evening of 12th October, and was wearing dark work trousers and jacket.
“He is believed to be in the Craigavon or Portadown areas.
“If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Gediminas, contact police on 101 quoting reference 136 of 13/10/21.”
