Missing names from Cenotaph to be added

With 238 missing names set to be added to Lurgan Cenotaph, local people have been urged to check the names and provide details of any further names to be added.

Lurgan & Brownlow RBL in conjunction with Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Council Officials are intending to add the names before the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War.

A total of 205 of these names are those who paid the supreme sacrifice during the Great War, but for one reason or another were not added to the brass plates on the Cenotaph at the time it was erected.

There are also 33 names from WW2 to be added to the pillars that were place in front of the main Cenotaph back in 1957.

Lurgan & Brownlow Chairman Roberta McNally called on the public to check for mistakes or omissions, she said: “The names listed are for review by the general public to correct any spelling mistakes and to make an appeal if they know of any other names that should be added, corrections and additions must be forwarded within 28 days of this press release.

“Before these additional names came to light it was well accepted, that per head of population, Lurgan lost more of its brave men during The Great War than any other town in the UK.

“It has been a lot of hard work over the last two years compiling, reconciling, researching and cross referencing each name, but as we see the end product coming to fruition it has been a very worthwhile venture.

“Adding the names will be a very fitting tribute to those brave men and one woman who gave their lives for our freedom.”