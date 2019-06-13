Missing NI schoolboy: Police issue appeal

The PSNI has issued an appeal for infomation after a 14-year-old boy went missing.

Nathan Cunningham hasn’t been seen since yesterday morning, police say.

Image shared by PSNI Craigavon

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Can you help us locate missing person Nathan Cunningham, 14-years-of-age?

Nathan Cunningham , who is described as being approximately 165 cm tall, of thin build with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

“He was wearing a Newbridge Intergraded School, uniform with a black hoodie underneath.

“He was last seen in the area Donard View, Loughbrickland at approximately 8.55 am on 12/06/19 but is known to frequent the Banbridge area.”

The police spokesperson added: “Police would ask Nathan or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 516 12/06/19.”