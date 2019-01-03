MLA demands Christmas music in town centres is switched off

An MLA has called for Christmas music, pumped out over town centres in Upper Bann, to be switched off.

DUP politician Carla Lockhart believes people are fed up listening to it and the time has passed for it to be played.

Carla Lockhart

She said she spoke to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council to ask them to switch it off.

Mrs Lockhart said traders and shoppers had been complaining.

“I spoke with Council this morning and requested that it is turned off.

“They are in contact with the company to have it muted ASAP!” said Carla with the hashtags #depressing #santaisnotcomingtotown

A spokesperson for the council said they can confirm the music will be switched off today.