MLA welcomes Arts Council funding for instruments

Funding for musical instruments for bands from the Arts Council has opened with local MLA William Irwim welcoming the move.

The DUP MLA said the funds were created to increase the quality of music-making across the Province allowing applicants to replace worn-out instruments.

“Bands who have applied and been successful in the funding between January 2011 and February 2018 cannot apply in this new round, however I know that many bands have yet to apply for this funding and here is the perfect opportunity.”

“Our marching band fraternity and concert bands contribute hugely to society and provide a great spectacle of colour and music for everyone to enjoy and it is great to see this important funding.”