Moira Farm and Construction Model Display Show returns this weekend

Moira Farm and Construction Model Display Show will be returning to Danescroft Equestrian Centre, Lisburn on Friday October 26 and Saturday October 27.

Britains farm toys, Europe’s oldest specialist in creating in scale farm models including tractors, implements, vehicles and accessories, is delighted to be taking part in this year’s show.

With over 100 years in experience, Britains work closely with local and global licenses including JCB, John Deere, KEENAN, New Holland and Kane to ensure each detailed model match the real-life vehicles.

The Moira Model Show is held annually at the end of October attracting visitors from all over Ireland and the UK, making it one of the largest diorama shows in the UK.

Hosted by Moira Farm and Construction Model Club, the event was set up for model enthusiasts to run a show where they could create dioramas for the public to view while raising money for local charities including Air Ambulance, Northern Ireland which is the show’s chosen charity for 2018.

Throughout the show Britains will showcase its Christmas gifting collection featuring the JCB 419S Wheeled Loading Shovel and Valtra T254 Versu tractor which are tipped to be a hit for farming fanatics over Christmas 2018.

Fans will also be treated to a sneak peek of new releases launching in 2019 including a new Slurry Silver Tanker (Fieldside) from manufacturing firm NC Engineering and a very special limited-edition 50th anniversary model from Kane Trailers.

The event takes place from 4pm – 10pm on Friday October 26 and 10am – 4pm on Saturday October 27 at Danescroft Equestrian Centre, Lisburn.

Find out more at www.facebook.com/officialMoiraFarmConstructionModelClub.