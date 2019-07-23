Moira in tune to host Pipe Band competition

Moira Demesne is set to host the Lisburn and Castlereagh Pipe Band Championships for a fifth year in a row on Saturday, August 10.

The competition will welcome some of the best Pipe Bands and Drum Majors in the world as they battle it out for the coveted title of Lisburn and Castlereagh Champions.

Organised in partnership with the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch, the event will see families and individuals of all ages tapping along to the magnificent sounds of pipes and drums from 11.30am onwards in a fun-filled day of music, colour and pageantry.

There will be stiff competition in the arena with more than 1,500 musicians in 46 Pipe Bands and 46 Drum Majors taking part.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, chair of the council’s Development Committee, said: “This superb family day out is not to be missed and I’d encourage all music fans from across Lisburn and Castlereagh to head down to Moira Demesne to enjoy the festivities.”

Admission is free and car parking is available on site.