Moira Speciality Food fair to return

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is pleased to announce that the Moira Speciality Food Fair will return to Moira Demense on Saturday August 18.

The Council has recently awarded the contract to a third party to manage on its behalf. This organisation is currently responsible for a number of food events in the Council’s calendar this year.

Alderman William Leathem, Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee, said: “I am very pleased that this popular event will return to Moira this summer. In the weeks ahead those traders who have attended before or expressed an interest in attending will be contacted to see if they are interested in returning this year.

“In this age of technology the Council would ask that all traders are confident that the correct person is contacting them to discuss this event. We are aware of the potential for individuals to hack email and social media accounts and would not like to see this happen. Should you have any concerns please contact the Council so that verification can be obtained. No payment should be asked for over an electronic/ social media platform.”

The Council’s Tourism Unit can be contacted on 028 9250 9483 should anyone want further information on this event.