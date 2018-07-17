Molly’s award from Belfast Photo Festival

A promising young visual artist from Lurgan has won an award as part of the 2018 Belfast Photo Festival Compact, in association with Quilter Cheviot Investment Management.

Mollie McKay, 15, from Lurgan, was announced as one of the winners of the festival’s first-ever Quilter Cheviot Award, winning Amazon shopping vouchers.

The awards are presented in recognition of the achievements and future promise displayed by participants from the festival’s programme of photography workshops which took place across greater Belfast throughout June.

A selection of works from the festival’s workshops are currently being exhibited at the Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich Irish language cultural and arts centre on the Falls Road in Belfast. The exhibition is on display until the end of July.

Sponsoring the awards Sam Cussins, Events and Sponsorship at Quilter Cheviot Investment Management, remarked on the calibre of emerging photographic talent in Northern Ireland.

“We’re incredibly proud to have supported Belfast Photo Festival this year to programme such an extensive and varied range of workshops, exhibitions and more across Belfast for both the seasoned photographer and budding young artist alike. It’s fantastic to see the works of young local artists put on display for the public to see.”