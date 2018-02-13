More men arrested after 'senseless' disturbance at funeral

A further three men have been arrested by police investigating a disturbance that took place after a funeral in the Lurgan area yesterday afternoon.

The men arrested are aged 20-years, 37-years and 42-years.

Chief Inspector O’Connor said: “Police had worked closely with the bereaved family involved to ensure that the funeral service and interment passed off without incident.

“The disturbance that followed the burial was senseless and put the safety of all the mourners at risk. It was also deeply upsetting for the grieving family. Police acted swiftly to keep people safe and take those involved off the street.

“We arrested a 20 year old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possessing an article with a blade in a public place and a 37 year old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. Both remain in custody pending further enquiries.

“A 42 year old man, arrested on suspicion of common assault and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“A 23 year old man arrested yesterday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place has also been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”