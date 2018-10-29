Motorcyclist taken to hospital after ‘serious road crash’

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital last night (Sunday) after a ‘serious’ road traffic collision in Co Armagh.

Police said the two vehicle crash happened at around 7.40 pm on Sunday, October 28 on the Dungannon Road, Portadown.

Part of the Dungannon Road, Portadown was closed to traffic on Sunday night after a serious RTC Photo by Google

Sergeant Kearney said: “A Suzuki Grand Vitara and a Yamaha YBR 125 motorcycle were involved in the incident. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

“The Dungannon Rd was closed for a several hours while officers investigated and to allow the vehicles to be recovered. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage to contact police on 101, quoting ref 1313 of 28/10/18.”