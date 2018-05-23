Moves to clear mobiles buildings and debris at school site welcomed by SDLP

The removal of mobile buildings and debris at the news St Ronan’s College site has been welcomed.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said “This will provide some level of reassurance to both neighbouring properties and the local community whose homes have been put at risk by the recent arson attack on mobile classrooms last month.”

She went on to say: “I look forward to the planning application being progressed steadily and being lodged by the end of May.

“We are disappointed that full demolition cannot proceed at this time and hope that the measures proposed will reduce opportunities for Anti-Social Behaviour on this site.

“I appeal to anyone who notices any suspicious activity on this site to contact PSNI on 101 or Crime stoppers confidentially on 0800 555 111.”

Last month arsonists struck at the former St Michael’s site and such was the ferocity of the blaze, it caused the owner of the neighbouring property to fear it too might go up in flames.