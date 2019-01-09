Mums celebrate their graduation

A group of local, young and first time mothers recently graduated from the Family Nurse Partnership programme with the Southern Trust.

The mothers who signed up to the programme in 2016 also celebrated the milestone of their babies’ second birthdays at the event which was supported by the Department of Health, the Public Health Agency and the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Julie Flaherty.

The nurse-led home visiting programme is offered to young mums aged 19 and under and their families. The same family nurse visits the mum and her family from early pregnancy until the child’s second birthday, taking them through a range of activities and supporting them with the many issues that families can face. Since 2012, over 200 young mums in the Southern Trust have benefitted from the programme.

Congratulating the new graduates, Roberta Brownlee, Chair of the Southern Trust said: “We are extremely proud of our new Family Nurse Partnership Graduates. Your beautiful toddlers are now two years old and you should be proud of all you have achieved together. As Graduates, you will have a good idea of your own goals and what you would like to achieve after today, maybe you want to go to college, start a new career, take an apprenticeship – whatever you choose – we wish you well.”