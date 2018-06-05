Murray family open their farm to welcome visitors

A local farm is making their final preparations ahead of Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend 2018.

Running on Saturday June 16 and Sunday June 17, the popular initiative gives consumers and their families the opportunity to visit farms across Northern Ireland, for free.

Murray’s farm, is run by Gareth, Christina and Yvonne Murray and is based at 32c Old Church Lane, Aghalee BT67 0EY. The poultry farm will be open on Saturday June 16 and Sunday June 17 from 10am to 4pm.

The farm is a supplier to Moy Park and there is a viewing gallery to see the chickens. A display of vintage machinery will be in the yard and there will be a range of kids activities on offer during the weekend. In addition, there will be a BBQ for visitors to taste a variety of Moy Park products. There will also be a selection of artisan food and craft stalls.

Families can plan journeys to all 14 participating NI farms on the website which lists the various opening times and activities which are unique to each farm. Visitors are advised to wear sensible footwear and are welcome whatever the weather as the farms will be open come rain or shine.

For more information visit www.openfarmweekend.com.