‘Neglected’ housing estate to get spruce up after crime surge

Alleys in the Shankill area of Lurgan are to get a clean-up after being ‘neglected for far too long’.

SDLP Lurgan Representative Ciaran Toman said he has received confirmation from the NIHE that a clean-up operation will be carried out over the next few weeks to bring back to life two alleyways in the area.

Mr Toman said: “As SDLP representative for Lurgan, residents have contacted me in recent weeks about the state of the alleyways in some of the estates and residents are rightfully up in arms about them.”

He added: “The two alleyways that will benefit serves the residents from Deans Walk, Glebe Terrace and Dill Avenue.

“These alleyways have been neglected for far too long and the overgrowth nature has now got out of control with weeds and moss.”

Mr Toman said: “As the alleyways gets wet, it resembles a skating rink and it is only a matter of time until a resident slips and is badly injured.

Overgrown alley in Shankill area of Lurgan

“These are in the ownership and responsibility of the NIHE.

“I am delighted that over the next few weeks a clean-up operation will be carried out.

“The security locks on the gates in Dill Avenue have been vandalised. NIHE will also provide new security locks and all residents will receive a new key.”

“Lately, this area has been a hot spot of anti-social behaviour in the evenings which has been impacting on the daily lives of the residents. I will be in touch with residents from Dill Avenue to confirm the action from NIHE.”

A NIHE spokesperson said: “We have issued an order to our Grounds Maintenance team to clean up 2 alleyways in the Shankill area. This should be completed within the next few weeks.

“We will also be replacing the security lock on the alley gate in Dill Avenue, which was recently vandalised, with residents being issued with new keys as soon as possible.

“We take the issue of anti-social behaviour very seriously and will continue to work closely with the local community to identify a suitable solution.”