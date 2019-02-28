Neil Lennon beats Hearts as new interim manager of his beloved Celtic

One of Lurgan’s favourite sons has returned to his second home at Celtic FC with a ‘magnificent’ win over Hearts yesterday.

A former captain and manager at Celtic FC, Lennon has taken over from Brendan Rogers who went off to manage Leicester.

Mr Lennon said: “I’m ecstatic. It’s a great win at a difficult place under the circumstances.

The 47-year-old former Glenavon player had been manager of Celtic for four years from 2010 and enjoyed a 70% success rate at the club.

His return as interim manager has proved a popular choice both in Glasgow and in his home town of Lurgan.

Following the news of his return to the Glasgow side, social media was awash with photos of the Celtic legend, who is a fan of Lurgan Celtic, with fans praising his past achievements and hoping for more glory in the future.

Lennon has had a difficult personal time since moving to Scotland, suffering serious sectarian abuse and death threats.

However he has risen above the sectarian backlash .