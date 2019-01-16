New minister at Waringstown

Rev Stuart Hawthorne was recently ordained and installed in his first charge as minister at Waringstown Presbyterian Church.

Mr Hawthorne, having started his working life as a teacher, changed course to serve for five and a half years as Youth Pastor in Woodlands Presbyterian Church, Carrickfergus – his home congregation; eventually being ordained as an elder.

During this time he gained an MA in Applied Theology from the Irish Bible Institute.

He became conscious of the clear calling of God to study to become a full-time minister in the Presbyterian Church in Ireland. On the basis of his previous degrees, he commenced study at Union Theological College, Belfast and graduated in 2015 with a Diploma in Ministry.

Until his recent call to the Waringstown Congregation he served as Assistant Minister with Rev Ivan Neish in Abbott’s Cross Presbyterian Church where he endeared himself to young and old with a vibrant and caring ministry.

Mr Hawthorne, his wife Caroline, their children Cabel, Joel, Eli and Mollie are already settling in well in the church family and the community with the congregation looking forward to exciting times ahead under his ministry and leadership.

Mr Hawthorne’s ordination and installation was overseen by Rev Lachlan Webster, Moderator of the Presbytery of Armagh, accompanied by members of the Vacancy Commission.

Rev Dr Martyn Cowan declared the Statement on the Church and explained its meaning and implication after which those present joined in praise.

Prior to the ordination and installation of Mr Hawthorne, Judith Roderick sang a searching and beautiful solo entitled “I lift my eyes,” followed by the Moderator giving the formal Declaration of Presbytery and Rev Peter Gamble, Clerk of Presbytery reading The Rule of Faith.

With the standard questions being put to Mr Hawthorne and the congregation, he formally subscribed to the Confession of Faith.

He was ordained and installed during which the Commission laid hands on him.