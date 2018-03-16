New post office to open at Dobbin Rd

A brand new Post Office will open at Centra, 42, Dobbin Road, Portadown,at 1pm on Thursday, March 22.

The new branch will offer customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items. Customers will also be able to take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

The new Post Office services will be available 6am to 11pm, Monday–Sunday amounting to over 119 hours of Post Office service every week, making it easier for customers to visit at a time which is most convenient to them.

The new branch aims to offer even more convenience to Post Office customers by extending the availability of Post Offices services in Portadown.

Janese Sung, Post Office Network Operations Manager said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.”