New Ultra-fast broadband to be installed in Lurgan, Craigavon and Portadown

A £27m investment in ultrafast fibre broadband in Lurgan, Craigavon and Portadown has been welcomed by Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie.

Virgin Media are setting up access chambers in the main centres of population in the three areas.

“It will allow thousands of people in the area, businesses, traders and members of the public to link into ultrafast broadband which can only be good for the area,” he said.

“The only downfall is that there will be little for the rural communities that are in desperate need for broadband infrastructure. However the Physical Infrastructure Access (PIA) trial, which may allow other companies to use British Telecom Broadband lines, is due to be completed in 2019 and this could allow companies like Virgin Media extend their fibre services to rural communities.”

“There will be some invasive road works within the towns and housing developments and some many not understand why this company can dig up their footpaths or place access chambers on their property. Anyone with concerns contact my office.”