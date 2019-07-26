NI Air Ambulance tasked to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon 100 times over two years

The Air Ambulance has been tasked to the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area 100 times over the past two years.

Since its inception, the crews have flown to 931 emergency missions across NI.

Pictured at the Air Ambulance base is the team that was tasked for the very first call out in July 2017, Glenn O'Rorke, HEMS Operational Lead, Darren Monaghan, HEMS Clinical Lead, Pilot Dave O'Toole and HEMS Paramedics Philip Hay and Mike Patton.

From its base near Lisburn, the air ambulance can reach any part of NI in approximately 25 minutes. Its primary role is to deliver advanced care, benefitting those whose lives are at serious risk following significant injury or trauma, by bringing urgent medical assistance directly to the patient at the scene.

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI) is the local charity that provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for NI, together with partners at the NI Ambulance Service (NIAS). The service operates seven days a week for 12 hours a day.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising for AANI said: “Each time the helicopter lifts off we are aware that someone is in great need and that, thanks to the generosity of people locally, the HEMS team can offer the best chance of saving a life. The air ambulance is there for any one of us and might one day save your life or that of a loved one.

“If we all do a little bit, we’ll ensure the service is maintained for today, tomorrow and future generations. Becoming a Club AANI member provides an opportunity for individuals to be part of the journey and it was great to have 250 of our members to our base this month. We encourage those who can to sign up at www.airambulanceni.org

To find out more about the charity, how you can help fund a life-saving mission or make a donation, visit Air Ambulance Northern Ireland’s Facebook page, visit www.airambulanceni.org or call 028 9262 2677