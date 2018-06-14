NI Water warning over bogus callers

NI Water is calling on customers to be vigilant and beware of bogus callers following an incident in County Armagh involving some more vulnerable customers and criminals coming to their door claiming to represent the company.

If a caller comes to your door claiming to be from NI Water, Water Service or the Water Board, always ask to see their ID – all NI Water staff carry ID cards as they go about their business.

If you have any doubts, don’t hesitate to contact Waterline on 03457 440088 to get some clarity. Please don’t be afraid to check a caller’s ID; genuine callers won’t mind.