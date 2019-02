A ‘Night at the Races’ event organised by Birches Area. Rural Network (BARN) Rural Community Group tonight has been cancelled.

The event was due to take place at the Head O’ The Road (Lawsons) pub.

In a statement this afternoon, the group said: “ We are VERY sorry for the short notice but BARN has had to cancel tonight’s ‘Night at the Races’ event in the Head O’ The Road (Lawsons) pub due to illness.”