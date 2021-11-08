Craigavon Hospital is ‘full’ with resources under ‘enormous strain’ says the Southern Health Trust.

The warning comes as the Trust reveals the number of patients at the hospitals suffering from COVID-19 has doubled in the last fortnight.

In a stark statement online, the Trust said: “The number of Covid-19 patients in Craigavon Area Hospital has doubled in the last two weeks and a significant number of wards have been impacted.

“Enhanced measures are in place to limit the spread of infection but the situation remains extremely challenging.

“The hospital is full and our resources are under enormous strain.

“Covid is very contagious and the risk increases the longer people are in contact with a carrier.

“It is absolutely vital that patients help keep themselves and others safe by: wearing a mask, washing hands, getting vaccinated, staying apart and leaving the hospital immediately when medically fit for discharge.”

In recent weeks the Trust has warned of long waiting times at the Emergency Departments in Craigavon and Daisy Hill Hospitals.

They have also issued call outs for nursing staff to come to work as pressure on those working in the hospitals mount.

