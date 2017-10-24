Britain's Got Talent auditions are coming to a town near you

If you fancy your chances impressing Simon Cowell then this is your chance.

Applications for Britain's Got Talent 2018 are now open.

To apply for Britain's Got Talent click here

Auditions are being held in:

BALLYMENA

Tuesday 7th November, 12pm - 4pm

Fairhill Shopping Centre, Fairhill Lane, Ballymena, BT43 6UF

LONDONDERRY

Friday 10th November, 12pm - 4pm

Foyleside Shopping Centre, Orchard Street, Derry, BT48 6XY

OMAGH

Sunday 12th November, 12pm - 4pm

Main Street, Omagh

NEWRY

Tuesday 14th November, 12pm - 5pm

Buttercrane Shopping Centre, Buttercrane Quay, Newry, BT35 8HJ

BELFAST

Friday 17th November, 11am - 5pm

CastleCourt Shopping Centre, Royal Avenue, Belfast, BT1 1DD