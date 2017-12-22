Officer stole due to gambling addiction

A policeman consumed by a gambling addiction stole £35 from a colleague’s wallet, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Luke McDowell (29), whose address was given as PSNI, Lurgan, admitted stealing two sums of cash, £25 and £10, on August 26 this year.

Sentencing in the case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

The court heard that one of the defendant’s colleagues had left his wallet containing £35 in his locker and when he returned £25 was missing.

He was advised to leave the wallet in place and when he checked the next day the other £10 was gone.

CCTV identified McDowell getting into his colleague’s locker on two occasions and taking £25 and £10.

When he was arrested for theft he said in interview that a personal addiction had caused financial pressures.

He also claimed he believed his colleague would have consented to him taking the money if he had known how desperate the situation was.

A defence barrister said this was a very tragic set of circumstances for his client. In his personal life a relationship had ended and his professional career was over.

The barrister said his client would apologise to everyone particularly his partner and former colleagues for letting them down.

There was support from his parents, he continued, but proceedings like this also affected the family. He had a strong work ethic but the convictions would prove a difficulty in relation to future employment.

He said McDowell was consumed by a gambling addiction and if he had been dealing with his issues he may not be in this position today.

He added he was a serving police officer with no criminal convictions. Since his arrest he has been seeking help to address his gambling problems.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall told McDowell: “You don’t need me to tell you that the courts rely on the honesty and integrity of police officers every day.”

She added that McDowell had lost his job as a result of this but it was a breach of trust case which must be taken seriously.

She was convinced he needed professional help in regard to his gambling problem and needed to pay something back to society.

The judge imposed a combination order of 12 months probation and 80 hours community service.

She also ordered him to pay £35 in restitution.