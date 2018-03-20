On their skates for opening

Ireland’s largest roller skating and community sports arena, ‘The Rink’, held its official opening recently to mark the launch of the new facilities following a £250,000 investment.

‘The Rink’ is a unique social enterprise facility which is operated by the charity Powered by Sport (previously Love Hockey Ireland).

The new 16,000 square foot facility offers a wide range of services including: Ireland’s largest roller skating 5rink, conference and meeting facilities, inflatable world and provisions for many indoor sports including: in-line Hockey, football, basketball, netball, indoor field hockey, volleyball, table tennis and more.

Powered by Sport designed the facility to offer a unique hub of cross community activities, providing a space for users to experience the coming together of communities and cultures all under one roof.

Funding for the facility was received from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DEARA), Sport Northern Ireland National Lottery funding and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Stephen Lynch, CEO of Powered by Sport, was thrilled to welcome representatives from all the main political parties, coming together to celebrate a venue which is accessible to all. He said:

“The Rink is an incredibly important space and the recent investment to develop the centre means so much to existing users, and will help bring more visitors to the sporting arena. For this Powered by Sport is very grateful to all the funders, for making Powered by Sports vision a reality.

“A range of accessible activities are available for people of all ages and abilities. We are thrilled to that our political representatives were able to join us today with their families to see first-hand the vital work going on in this and other facilities across the province, to use sport to bring people from all communities together.”

At the opening Powered by Sport launched its new In-line Sledge Hockey equipment, enabling people with disabilities to experience the fast paced game (without needing an ice rink).

To find out more about ‘The Rink’ go to www.therink.co.uk or call 028 3852 5030.