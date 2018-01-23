One of Lurgan’s oldest citizens has passed away

One of Lurgan’s oldest citizens, Mrs Mary McIntyre has passed away at the age of 101.

Mary McIntyre (née Mc Neice) was formerly from Annaghmore but had lived most of her life in Ashwood, Taghnevan.

Mrs McIntyre passed away peacefully yesterday (Tuesday January 22) at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was the beloved wife of the late Charles (Chas) McIntyre and the loving mother of Maura and the late Celia, mother-in-law of Frank and Paraic, a dearly loved granny of Neill, Gemma, Christopher, Paul and Darren, and great grandson Caden, dear sister of Eileen Donnelly and sister-in-law of James Robinson.

Her funeral is from her home, 5 Ashwood on Wednesday at noon to St Paul’s Church for 12.30pm Requiem Mass. Burial will take place afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired to, Acute Care and Home Team, Lurgan, c/o McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 5 William Street, Lurgan. Tel: 02838 324404.